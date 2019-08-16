62-year-old man charged after attacking young woman riding in his car, Blacksburg police say

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Authorities arrested a 62-year-old man they say attacked a young woman who was riding in his car.

On Tuesday, Blacksburg police received a complaint of a man they say assaulted a young woman after picking her up in his vehicle in the 1300 block of South Main Street.

Police arrested Herbert Wayne Walley, 62, of Christiansburg, Virginia, a day later on assault and battery charges.

He was taken before a magistrate and released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents is asked to contact Blacksburg Police at 540-443-1400, or call the tip line at 540-961-1819.

Tips can also be emailed to ciu@blacksburg.gov.

