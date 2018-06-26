73-year-old Salem woman dies in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A 73-year-old Salem woman died in a crash in Montgomery County on Monday evening, according to state police.

At 5:12 p.m. on Route 637, a half mile north of Route 790 in Montgomery County, police said a 2005 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Route 637, when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Betty Forbes Conner.

Police said she was not wearing her seat belt and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.



