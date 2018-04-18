78-year-old Floyd County man killed in crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 78-year-old Floyd County man.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Route 787, about two miles south of Route 740 in Floyd County.

According to state police, a 2007 Subaru Outback was headed south when it ran off the right side of the roadway. The car flipped as it went down the embankment, coming to rest upright in a stream.

A passerby found the car on Tuesday at 7:19 a.m.

The driver was identified as Robert E.L. Huddle, III, of Indian Valley, Virginia. State police say he was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

Virginia State Police reconstruction was called to assist at the scene.

