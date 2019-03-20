83-year-old Christiansburg man hit by car while crossing Route 460 Business

An 83-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing the street in Christiansburg on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Route 460 Business near Walmart.

Police say Anthony I. Antonio Jr., a Christiansburg resident, was walking across the street when he was hit by a 2018 Nissan that was traveling southbound. The driver stopped at the scene and called 911.

Antonio was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver has not been charged at this time.



