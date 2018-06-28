85-year-old Montgomery County woman dies in Route 8 crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - An 85-year-old Riner woman is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Route 8.

A 2007 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on Route 8 at 3:36 p.m., when it ran off the right side of the roadway a tenth of a mile north of Childress Road and overturned several times, ejecting the driver, according to police.

Mary Jane Trope, the driver, was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

