Big wave of people expected at Claytor Lake for Memorial Day weekend

DUBLIN, Va. - It's going to be hard to find a place to lay down your beach towel at Claytor Lake State Park for Memorial Day weekend.

Hundreds of people crowded Claytor Lake's beach Friday afternoon, and park manager Chris Doss estimates eight to 10 times as many people will be on the beach during the weekend. Claytor Lake has already reserved all of its cabin and campground space for the weekend, as well.

"I know it's going to be busy for the weekend, especially with the great weather," Doss said. "We're kind of used to it. It's what we do for a living, and we enjoy it."

Doss says the three busiest times of year for the state park are Memorial Day, Labor Day and the Fourth of July. He says the crowds will be big to start off the summer but the park rangers don't mind.

"This is what we like," Doss said. "State parks are about making memories, and a lot of people today are here making memories."

