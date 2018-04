WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - An abandoned outlet mall in Wythe County is on fire.

It's the old Factory Merchants Outlet Mall in Fort Chiswell, which is off of I-81 by mile marker 81.

Crews are on the scene trying to get the fire under control.

The outlet mall closed several years ago.

There is an increased fire risk for our area Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Markie Trivett/Provided

