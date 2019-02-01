Adopt a dog from the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va.- - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center needs your help. The center is filled to capacity with lovable, adoptable dogs.

They need people to either adopt or agree to help foster dogs so they can make room for the other homeless dogs in the community.

Currently, there are 32 dogs available. If you're interested in adopting or fostering a pet, the ACAC encourages you to bring in your other animals to see whatever dog you want to add to your family is a good fit.

Follow these links to see adoptable pets:

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.