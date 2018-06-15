Adopt a pet from the Animal Care and Adoption Center

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.- - The Animal Care and Adoption Center in Montgomery County is at full capacity with cats and dogs and they are doing everything they can to get pets adopted.

Kitten season and the fact area rescues are full are some of the reasons for the overflow. There are 28 dogs and 42 cats at the shelter.

"Some of them are stray animals that are picked up by animal control. But some of them the owner surrender. So we get them for a bunch of different reasons," said ACAC director, Eileen Mahan.

June is national Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. Ten of the cats at the shelter are mama cats who need homes after raising their babies.

