Blacksburg authorities arrest Alabama man on several child porn charges

BLACKSBURG, Va. - An Alabama man was arrested by Blacksburg authorities and is now facing several child pornography charges, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

William Matthew Carter, 52, of Auburn, Alabama, was arrested for felony possession of child pornography and taken before a magistrate before he was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

He was later arrested again on warrants from the Auburn Police Department by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Carter is currently being held in Western Regional Jail on no bond and is awaiting extradition on the Alabama charges.

