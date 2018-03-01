All hazing charges now dropped after alleged branding at Radford University

RADFORD, Va. - Hazing charges are now dropped for the 17 men who were accused in a branding incident at a rogue fraternity.

The victim told police he was forced to drink a large amount of liquor and then passed out. When he woke up, he noticed that his buttocks had been burned. Click here for more details on the alleged incident.

Fifteen of those arrested were Radford University students.

Eight of the men had already gone to court. The others were in court Thursday morning. Most of them were found guilty of other, minor charges.

All of the alcohol charges carry a $500 fine, with 12 months of jail time suspended. The victim cannot be contacted.

All of the common nuisance charges carry a $100 fine.

Here is the list of charges, and the rulings:

Jason Nicholas Wheeler, 21, Fairfax Station, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold. Hazing dropped, guilty plea for alcohol

Carlos Escobar, 23, of Alexandria, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold. Hazing dropped, guilty plea for alcohol

Joseph Andrew Sible, 22, of Arlington, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, maintaining common nuisances. Hazing dropped, guilty plea to common nuisance, guilty plea to alcohol

Trever Vaughn Stanford, 22, of Hamilton, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, maintaining common nuisances. Hazing dropped, guilty plea to common nuisance, guilty plea to alcohol

Marcel Terrence Gough, 20, of Herndon, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold. Hazing dropped, guilty plea to alcohol

Samuel Kent Harris, 22, of Gainesville, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, maintaining common nuisances. Hazing dropped, guilty plea to alcohol, guilty plea to common nuisance

Hunter David Hanes, 19, of Roanoke, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold. Hazing dropped, guilty plea to alcohol

Jacob A. Tucker, 21, of Stafford, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, maintaining common nuisances. Hazing dropped, guilty plea to alcohol, guilty plea to common nuisance, not guilty to marijuana possession. He has to enter a drug program and do 74 hours of community service. He will also be on probation.

Justin Patrick Hooper, 20, of Ashburn, Virginia: Hazing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold. Drop all charges, as there was no evidence he was there.

