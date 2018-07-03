All Magic Mart stores to close

PULASKI, Va. - After nearly 100 years in the department store business, the Ammar family has decided to shut down all of its Magic Mart stores, WVVA reports.

Locally, Magic Mart has locations in Pulaski and Galax.

Employees were told of the decision Monday morning during meetings held at Magic Mart locations and the corporate headquarters in Bluefield, Virginia.

Magic Mart cited inadequate sales as the reason for the closures.

The company expects to begin the liquidation in August.

President K.A. Ammar released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"After more than 97 years of serving southem West Virginia, southwest Virginia, and eastern Kentucky, Amrnar's Inc., parent company to [the] Magic Mart Stores is announcing that they are ceasing operations and will begin liquidation. It is with much sadness that this is occurring, but the difficult economic conditions that continue to persist in the markets we operate in have left the company no other choice. Anmar's has issued WARN Notices to all employees and will begin liquidating the inventory around August 1."

All locations are expected to be closed sometime around November.

According to the company website, there are more than a dozen stores located in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Kentucky.

