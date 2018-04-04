Angels of Assisi announces special pricing on pet spays and neuters

Therapy dogs in Boston and Newtown A pack of five golden retrievers arrived in Boston to offer comfort to the community following the Boston Marathon bombings in April. The pups were part of the nonprofit K-9 Comfort Dogs, These comforting…

ROANOKE, Va. - Beginning Tuesday, Angels of Assisi is offering special pricing on pet spays and neuters for residents of Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the town of Vinton.

This offer was made possible by funding from PetSmart Charities.

The special pricing includes a spay or neuter surgery, rabies vaccine and a microchip.

There are a limited number of surgeries available with this offer, and animals will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pricing for dogs will be $30 and cats will be $15.

For more information on this offer, or the Angels of Assisi, visit their website.

