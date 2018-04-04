Area Initiative seeks to change lives

BLACKSBURG - The chance to change a life, that's the goal toward which one area non profit is striving.

"If you'd been given one thing that would completely change your life, how much would it cost?" asks Mara Pineda, the director of Central American Operations for Hope to Walk. "Everyone has a different answer for that. My one thing would start with a 1, followed by several zeroes. But, us ... Hope to Walk, changes people's lives with a $100 prosthetic leg. I think that's pretty cool."

Hope to Walk, a Blacksburg organization, seeks to not only provide low-cost prosthetics to those in need around the world, but also hopes to train local providers in developing countries to make them. Pineda says that many of the people they cater to live in remote areas of developing countries.

Not only can prosthetics be hard to get in those areas; many people, Pineda says, simply can't afford them. She says here in the U.S., most below-the-knee prosthetics can range from $4,000 and up. Above-the-knee prosthetics are usually double that.

The non-profit is gearing up for it's annual partnership banquet. The dinner, which will be held on Monday, will feature food, inspiring stories, music, and a live auction. Funding from the banquet goes to help buy and build the prosthetics, as well as funding trips for volunteers to countries around the world.

"I've had the opportunity to go to two trips to Honduras and Guatemala, and it never ceases to surprise me how people come with crutches, and leave walking. How they come with sad faces, feeling unworthy, and leave as if they've won the lottery. I get goosebumps every time." Pineda tells 10 News.

There are many ways to get involved with the organization. Pineda says they always need money to buy the prosthetic parts and make trips. She says they also need volunteers and awareness.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.