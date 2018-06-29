Authorities find missing elderly Floyd County man

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - McPeak was found in Carroll County and taken to the hospital.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing elderly man.

Cavilla McPeak, who is either 89 or 90, was last seen at his home in Indian Valley on Thursday, leaving about 1 p.m.

Authorities believe he was planning to go to the Food Lion in Hillsville and the Walmart in Galax.

The Sheriff's Office said McPeak may be driving his white 2000 Ford Ranger extended-cab truck with Virginia license plate YHL-7510.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 540-745-9334.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.