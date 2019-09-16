Authorities searching for Christiansburg man who left for motorcycle ride, never returned

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for a Christiansburg man they say went out for a ride on his motorcycle and never returned.

Carl Alls was last seen leaving his Christiansburg home Sunday around 7:30 p.m. when he told his wife he'd be gone for about an hour to take a motorcycle ride, according to police. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Alls is 71-years-old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair, a gray beard and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt, according to authorities. Police say he was driving a 2010 red Honda GL1800 trike with VA license 'NY2.'

Anyone with information is asked to call the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-4343.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.