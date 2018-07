RADFORD, Va. - Radford City police are looking for an endangered 5-day-old girl.

Tatiana Bosier is 7 pounds, with lots of dark hair.

She is believed to be traveling with Andy Bosier in a 2003 four-door beige Honda Accord with Virginia license plate XHP-7234.

Bosier is wanted on felony child neglect.

Anyone with information should call RCPD at 540-267-3704.

