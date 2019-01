GILES COUNTY, Va. - The Giles County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who's wanted in Roanoke.

Jason Whittaker (this may not be the correct spelling) is wanted for eluding police.

Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons said Whittaker, who is originally from Giles, is not viewed as a public safety threat.

Authorities are searching for him in the Curve Road area of Pearisburg.

