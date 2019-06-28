'Backstroke Barry,' 'Sidestroke Sadie' identified after swimming pool theft in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says it has identified and gotten confessions from two people it says stole a swimming pool -- and committed the crime while they had with a kid with them.

Statements and confessions have been obtained and charges are pending against the man and woman the Sheriff's Office had called Backstroke Barry and Sidestroke Sally in an effort to identify them.

The Sheriff's Office says the two pushed a blue 15-by-33 pool past all points of purchase, loaded it into a newer model minivan and drove away.

