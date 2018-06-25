Benefit ride, dinner for Radford Arsenal burn victims planned for July

RADFORD, Va. - A benefit ride and a dinner will be held on July 8 to support the families of three men who were injured in a fire at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant earlier this month.

Andrew Goad, Dakota Grimmett and Travis Mitchell were working at the plant on June 11 when a fire started in one of the production buildings.

Goad died as a result of his injuries and Mitchell was released from the hospital. According to Grimmett's family's GoFundMe page, Grimmett suffered third-degree burns on 70 percent of his body.

Man dies of injuries after fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

There will be a ride and a dinner on Sunday, July 8, at 7322 Peppers Ferry Blvd, Radford, VA 24141, to help support the families of the three men.

Registration for the ride will be on July 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the ride will take place from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. It is $15 for a single rider and $20 for a double rider. The price includes a hot dog dinner after the ride.

If you want to just participate in the hot dog dinner, the meal costs $5 and includes a hot dog, chips, dessert and a drink. You can buy additional hot dogs for $1 each.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle, a silent auction and a bake sale, with all proceeds going to the families of the three men.

If you have any questions, contact Sean Hogan at 540-314-3658, Ben Dekonin at 540-577-0782 or Amber Skidmore at 540-599-1518.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.