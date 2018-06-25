Black College Institute returns to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - Some high school students are calling Virginia Tech home this week. It's all part of the second annual Black College Institute, a pre-college program.

About a 140 rising seniors from across the commonwealth are taking part in the five-day academic program. The students will stay in residential halls and engage with current college students during various fields of study.

Many of them say Virginia Tech is among their top five choices for college next year.

"The college of business is a great college, I've heard. So that's the main reason because I want to major in business," said Malique Hawkins, a senior.

"I want the community and sense of nature in the sense of new stuff being here. It's opened my eyes to a lot of things I didn't see back in Lynchburg. So being here is like a new opportunity," said Taye Pernell, another senior.

Black College Institute focuses on bringing more minorities and diversifying the university.



