BLACKSBURG, Va. - If you're looking to play a tune in downtown Blacksburg, you're in luck.

There's a new piano right next to the Lyric Theatre and it's ready for anyone to stroll on up and give it a play. You don't have to know how to hit the chords, but it's probably encouraged.

The downtown revitalization committee is responsible for bringing this public piano to life.

