LEFT TO RIGHT: Adam Tolley, Ian Gustafson and Electra White

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Authorities have arrested Blacksburg bank robbery suspect Adam Tolley.

He was arrested in Pulaski County Wednesday on outstanding warrants for armed robbery.

Ian Gustafson, 19, and Electra White, 18, both of Montgomery County, have been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact in a felony.

Tolley is being held at the New River Regional Jail in Dublin.

