Blacksburg Brew Do prepares for biggest year yet

BLACKSBURG,Va. - Just imagine 56 breweries from the mid-Atlantic region all in one place. It's the most breweries in the Blacksburg Brew Do festival's 11-year history.

If that's not enough to get you hooked, there will be more than 110 craft beers from which you can choose from.

The festival is this Saturday at 12 p.m. at the grounds of Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and is hosted by Blacksburg Partnership.

"It's grown a lot. We've actually changed locations, so we can have a larger place. It's grown in number of attendees, it's grown in number of breweries, all the offerings have just gotten bigger over the years," said the president of the nonprofit, Diane Akers.

When you buy a raffle ticket at the festival your money will go toward Micah's Backpack, a program that gives meals to low-income children in Blacksburg Schools. You can snag a free raffle ticket if you donate two canned food items.

This year, Brew Do will feature Three Notch'd Brewery's Roanoke location as its host brewery.

Sam Sadovnic is the head brewer at Three Notch'd. He said, " Our executive chef is going to do a cooking with beer demo and I'm going to do a pro brewer Q&A session with a couple other local breweries in the area so people will be able to talk about beer and brewing and things like that."

Just in time for the craft beer festival, Three Notch'd is releasing its new pale ale Thursday.

You can get Brew Do tickets here or at Kroger's in Blacksburg. Tickets are $55 in advance and $60 at the door.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.