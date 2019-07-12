Blacksburg celebrates Paragon Theaters; says goodbye to troubled Frank's Cinebowl

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The city of Blacksburg is celebrating a new face for a previously troubled business.

Paragon Theaters at First and Main was officially unveiled Thursday. Local leaders and company executives were there for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It's a new ownership for the old Frank's CineBowl, which at one point had the doors locked for not paying rent.

Paragon Theaters CEO Michael Whalen knows it's been rocky waters before, but says he's confident in their new plan.

"Hopefully we're going to provide some stability, first of all, but we're going to come in here, provide some great guest service, great amenities," Whalen said. "And make this spot what it should have been when it first was built, which is the entertainment destination not only for Blacksburg, but for the whole area including Roanoke."

The company is based in Florida and owns theaters in Virginia and North Carolina among others, and the folks running the new restaurant, McClain's, are locally based.

Paragon lowered ticket prices for students and upgraded theater seats to new leather, power recliner.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.