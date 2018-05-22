Blacksburg community searches for stolen frog sculpture

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A frog is missing in Blacksburg and the community wants answers.

You may remember the town of Blacksburg installing 16 frog sculptures around town as part of an environmental education program.

Now, one of the frogs has been stolen from its lily pad in front of the Lyric Theatre. On its Facebook page, the Lyric Theatre said it wasn't sure when it went missing, but is hoping someone in the community saw something.

The Lyric Theatre also said it was angry and disappointed at the loss of its beloved frog.

Blacksburg police are investigating.



