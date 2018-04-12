Blacksburg high student wins statewide license plate design contest

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A Blacksburg high student designed Virginia's newest license plate.

Kaya Windpainter's design will be Virginia's first anti-distracted driving plate.

The "Eyes on the Road" design will be available this summer.

For winning the Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest, Kaya also receives $1,000 from AAA.

Congratulations to Kaya Windpainter, winner of @VirginiaDMV's #VAPL8Contest! Kaya received $1,000 courtesy of @AAAMidAtlantic. Her "Eyes on the Road" plate design will be available this summer as Virginia's 1st anti-distracted driving plate. @BburgHSBruins pic.twitter.com/Zxs0MgG2vt — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) April 12, 2018

