New River Valley

Blacksburg high student wins statewide license plate design contest

Her design will be available this summer

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

Credit: Virginia DMV

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A Blacksburg high student designed Virginia's newest license plate.

Kaya Windpainter's design will be Virginia's first anti-distracted driving plate.

The "Eyes on the Road" design will be available this summer.

For winning the Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest, Kaya also receives $1,000 from AAA.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.