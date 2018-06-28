Blacksburg Kroger opens wine, growler bar

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Kroger is opening a new wine and growler bar at its Main Street store in Blacksburg.

The bar has 12 taps for beer and 16 for wine, which include local, regional and national offerings.

It is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The bar will have events such as Tap Takeovers, meeting the brewmasters and daily specials. Customers will also get a free pint growler when they buy a fill-up on Wednesdays.

The Main Street location is undergoing a $4.6 million renovation and is scheduled to be finished in early fall.

