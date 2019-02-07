CEO gives employees at Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg free gas

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Employees at Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg got a special gift from their CEO today.

Earl Parker is the president of the company based in Charlottesville. He was in town providing the whole team with a free tank of gas in their cars.

Parker said he comes to the area at least two to 3 three at year but isn't always able to meet everyone in person. He says the gas tank fill-up is a way to thank his workers for all their hard work.

"It's one thing to just get something in your paycheck but we get the opportunity here to not only fill up their tank which gives them a little extra income they can use it on something else. But we get to talk with each person individually and kind of interacting and show our appreciation. So it's something we really enjoy doing," said Parker.

Parker started the "Gas Up'' campaign more than a decade ago.

