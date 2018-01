BLACKSBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old Blacksburg man is facing rape charges as a result of an ongoing investigation.

Police arrested Yeabsira Lemma without incident on Sunday. He is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of object sexual penetration. All of those charges are felonies.

Lemma is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone with information should call 540-961-1150 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov.

