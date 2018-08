BLACKSBURG, Va. - Blacksburg police have arrested a 49-year-old man who is accused of stalking young women.

Police arrested Blacksburg resident Joey Landon Ritenour on Friday. He is charged with four counts of stalking and one count of breaking and entering into an occupied dwelling.

The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation.

Ritenour is in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

