Blacksburg man arrested on sexual battery charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Police have arrested the 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for sexually assaulting someone early Tuesday morning in Blacksburg.

Jacob Alexander Hancock-Tapia, of Blacksburg, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated sexual battery.

Hancock-Tapia is being held in Montgomery County Jail without bond.

The Blacksburg Police Department thanked both the public and the media for their assistance in identifying the suspect.

Blacksburg police are asking for help as they investigate an assault.

It happened about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday near the Kroger store on University City Boulevard, according to police.

Authorities believe that the man pictured above may have relevant information about the assault.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white markings on the back, black gym shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone who may recognize him or may know his whereabouts is asked to call police at 540-443-1400 or call the department's tip line at 540-961-1819. Tips can also be emailed to ciu@blacksburg.gov.

