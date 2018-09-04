Blacksburg paints road to mark Eastern Continental Divide

BLACKSBURG, Va. - If you've driven down Main Street in Blacksburg recently, you may have noticed a new blue line.

The town of Blacksburg, along with the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation, have painted the line on South Main Street to show the significance of the Eastern Continental Divide. The line is painted at the Sunset Boulevard intersection with Main Street.

Along with the line, signs are also posted to explain what the divide is and how it has shaped history.

The Eastern Continental Divide is the geographical feature that separates the Atlantic Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico watersheds.

