Blacksburg Planning Commission recommends approval of backyard chicken plan

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The chickens are one step closer to coming to town in Blacksburg.

Planning commissioners recommended approval for the chicken pilot program at its meeting Tuesday night. It limits people to four hens and no roosers since they make the most noise.

Owners will be required to show they can take care of the brids. The town things the plan will be a success.

We borrowed heavily from a lot of adjacent jurisdictions actually to make sure what we put together will be good for all parties," Blacksburg Planning Commission Chairman Andy Kassoff said.

Town Council will look at the plan and decide whether to approve it. A public hearing is scheduled for April 9.

