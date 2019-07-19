Blacksburg police arrest two felons after attempted armed robbery

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Two men are in jail after police say they were armed and shouldn't have been.

On Thursday, Blacksburg police went to the 3500 block of Holiday Lane to investigate an attempted armed robbery.

They later arrested Gregory Lee Harman, 20, of Roanoke, and Hunter Dylan Hall, 21, of Vinton, each on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending, according to police.

Harman and Hall were taken before a magistrate and are currently being held without bond.

