BLACKSBURG, Va. - Blacksburg police are conducting a death investigation.

A report came in on Tuesday that a man had fallen and suffered injuries near the 1600 block of Patrick Henry Drive.

The man was unresponsive when emergency crews found him. They took him to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital, where he died.

The injuries were consistent with a fall, according to police.

Police are not yet releasing the man's name.

