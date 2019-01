BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Blacksburg Police Department is searching for a man they say has stolen property from several cars.

Authorities say the thefts happened between January 21 and January 22.

Anyone with information on the man or his car in the photo is asked to call 540-443-1400 or anonymously at 540-961-1819 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov.

