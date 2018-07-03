Blacksburg receives funds for bear-resistant trash cans

BLACKSBURG,Va. - Elizabeth Shouse and her neighbors have been dealing with a bear rummaging through their trash cans.

Now the town of Blacksburg is fighting back with a new bear-resistant trash can.

"I was kind of surprised when they brought the application over for the new trash can and didn't expect to get the trash can just a week after turning in the application, either. I am pretty happy with it and glad they finally took us seriously and that there is a problem with a bear," Shouse said.

Shouse has one of the few trash cans available for people living in an area the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has identified as high frequency bear areas.

Blacksburg matched a $7,500 grant from Game and Inland Fisheries to offset the cost of $275 per can.

"We had about $15,000 with the grant and town funds, (which is) very little money and we bought 48 cans and still not very much, but they are there and available," said Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence.

Lawrence tells 10 News that financial assistance and payment plans are available for citizens.

"It's similar to income-based qualifying programs and if you qualify, we will waive the fee. If you don't, we will work with you on paying the $138 or we can put it on your utility bill for six months," Lawrence said.

For individuals interested in requesting the bear-resistance cans, contact the Public Works Department Office of Solid Waste Management and apply here.

Shouse says she is hopeful she will no longer have any furry visitors.

"I hope he stays in the woods where he belongs and that it all goes well," Shouse said.

