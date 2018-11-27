Blacksburg shops teaming up to raise money for Montgomery County Christmas Store

BLACKSBURG, Va. - You can help local families have a better Christmas by shopping at certain stores in Blacksburg on Wednesday.

It's a fundraiser for the Montgomery County Christmas Store as nine shops will be donating 10 percent of their sales to the store.

Gourmet Pantry Next Door Bake Shop Fringe Benefit Gillie's Bollo's John's Camera and Records Cabo Fish Taco Sugar Magnolia t.r. collection

For more than three decades, the Christmas store has given food and presents to put under the tree for hundreds of less-fortunate families each year.

"We just like that people can just be a part of the holidays. You can go pick whatever you want for your grandkids or whoever else. It's a really great idea," said Pie Charoensombutamorn, the owner of Next Door Bake Shop, which has also donated food to the Christmas store.

Many other stores offering food, clothing and gifts are participating Wednesday.

The Christmas store is still fundraising and will be open for eligible shoppers next week, Dec. 4-8.

