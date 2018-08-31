Blacksburg Town Council voted 4-3 to support Smart Road, I-81 connector road

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Funding plans are moving forward for a proposed connection between the Smart Road in Blacksburg and Interstate 81.

This week, Blacksburg Town Council passed a resolution 4 to 3 in support of funding the request for the connecting road.

The $215 million proposal was introduced by the New River Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization. Now, that organization will be submitting the request to the next round of Smart Scale.

Funding submissions now require formal support from localities where the projects are proposed to take place.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.