Blacksburg Transit adding 2 new buses thanks to $1.4M federal grant

BLACKSBURG, Va. - New buses are coming to Blacksburg.

Blacksburg Transit will be adding two buses to its fleet thanks to a $1.4 million federal grant. The grant was announced Monday by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Va.

The new buses will be 60-foot articulated buses. The transit director says he applied for the Federal Transit Administration grant after seeing an increase in passengers.

"With Virginia Tech growing and our ridership growing in the community, we're challenged with providing enough capacity to carry our riders, both the ones that want to ride now and to prepare for future growth," said Tom Fox, transit director for Blacksburg Transit.

Blacksburg Transit is also launching a new look for some of the buses in its fleet. Fox says the newly designed bus wrap shows the logo a little better and is more modern.

