Blacksburg Transit buses getting makeover

BLACKSBURG, Va. - After almost 4 million trips, Blacksburg Transit is ready for a makeover.

The old cream background with stripes on the 69 current buses, which has been the look since 1983, is being replaced with a new, more colorful design.

Blacksburg Transit hopes the new design will better reflect its core identity of constantly moving and standing out.

The new design will be used on all BT vehicles, except the Christiansburg-identified vehicles and those that are wrapped with paid advertising or public service messages.

The new look is expected to be fully rolled out by the fall.

This project was funded by federal and state grant funds from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech students, staff and faculty account for 95 percent of riders.

