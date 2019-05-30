Blacksburg Transit offering free rides to high school students

BLACKSBURG, Va. - High school students in Montgomery County will be able to ride the bus for free all summer long.

Blacksburg Transit is launching a new program so that students in ninth through 12th grades can have access to social, recreational and employment opportunities without relying on their parents for rides.

“We were looking for ways to increase ridership to reach demographics that we are missing and just to raise awareness about the services that we have,” said Lincoln Sklar, a customer support assistant for Blacksburg Transit.

Eligible students will be issued a BT Summer Ride pass electronically. To ride the bus, students will need to show a digital or printed version of that pass when boarding.

The program will run during the Montgomery County Public Schools summer vacation from June 6 to Aug. 13.

Information regarding service can be found at ridebt.org.

For more information, visit www.ridebt.org/MCPS or call 540-443-1593.

