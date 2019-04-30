Blacksburg volunteers help rescue 5 men trapped in cave

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Five Virginia men are thankful to be alive after being trapped in a Russell County cave over the weekend.

Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad’s cave rescue team helped bring them to safety.

Six men went into Cyclops Cave Friday night planning to stay for the weekend, but the adventure turned into a nightmare when they got trapped.

Andrew Webb somehow managed to scale the cave without aid of a rope and called for help.

“It was just, I had to. It was either that or they'd freeze to death down there. Some of them probably would've ended up hurt real bad if I didn't get out,” Webb said.

Some of the first responders who saved them came from Blacksburg’s cave rescue team.

"There’s almost no way to get the patients out if you don't have the right experience and the right tools," said Naomi Orndorff, technical rescuer for the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.

"They seemed pretty tired. They seemed pretty happy to see us,” said Dan Crowder, another technical rescuer for the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. "They were just really happy to see somebody with hot chocolate."

The men couldn't climb out on their own because of hypothermia and extreme exhaustion.

"A lot of times, they just lost the will to get out and at that point, it turns into a game of telling them, ‘Hey, you have got to get out of here," Crowder said.

Crowder was part of the difficult rescue.

"Squeezing them through holes, having a bunch of people on either side of a hole to pick them up and actually physically push them through," Crowder said.

In the end, the team's extensive training turned a crisis into a story of survival.

"It just makes you feel really good that you can come home at the end of the day and know that everyone made it out alive," Orndorff said.

Twenty-three members of the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responded Sunday. Sixty first responders total from Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee all helped bring the men to safety.

Crowder credited his team, Russell County Search and Rescue, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Red Cross and other agencies for helping with the successful rescue.

