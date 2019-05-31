Bus will bring books and food to kids in Radford this summer

RADFORD, Va. - Food scarcity is a problem for many local families, especially during the summer months when their children cannot rely on free or reduced breakfasts and lunches at school. To help alleviate this issue, Radford is kicking off its a summer food service program next week.

There will be an event to celebrate the kickoff, where families can enjoy a free hot dog dinner on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Belle Heth Elementary School. There will be games and face painting, too.

Here are the details for the summer food service program:

**All meals are served Monday through Thursday on these dates.**

- McHarg Elementary School NRVCS

June 10-July 24

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:30 p.m.

- Radford Public Library

June 10-July 11

Lunch: Noon - 12:30 p.m.

- Radford High School

June 10-13, June 17-20

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - noon

- Dalton Intermediate School

June 24-27, July 1-24

Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - noon

- Radford High School - Band camp

July 8-11, July 15-18, July 23-26, July 29-31

Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. - 9:05 a.m.

Lunch: 10:45 a.m. - 11:05 a.m.

- Belle Heth Elementary

June 10-July 24

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:30 p.m.

There will also be a Feed & Read bus coming through the following locations Monday through Thursday, from June 10-July 24:

- Fairfax Village

11 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.

- Radford Rec Center

11:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

- Bisset Park Shelter #1

Noon - 12:20 p.m.

- Riverbend Apartments

12:30 p.m. - 12:50 p.m.

- Willow Woods

1 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.

- Rustic Village Mobile Home Park

1:30 p.m. - 1:50 p.m.

**The Feed & Read Bus will be closed July 4 and 5.**

