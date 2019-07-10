Cancer patients in Blacksburg receive blankets from Subaru and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

BLACKSBURG - A gift of love has been given to dozens of cancer patients fighting a life-threatening illness in the New River Valley.

Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society teamed up to deliver 80 blankets to LewisGale Montgomery to keep patients warm during treatment.

Shelor Motor Mile Subaru is participating for the fourth year.

"Although the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society focuses on blood cancer, we deliver these blankets to all cancer types. A lot of times, patients who undergo treatment might get chills or cold during treatment. So not only does this provide physical warmth, but it also lets them know there are many in the community thinking about them during this time," said Khiem Tran with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society- Virginia chapter.

Messages of hope written by customers during the Subaru "Loves to Care month" in June were also given to the patients along with the blankets.

