Car slams into Galax police officer's car during traffic stop, officer taken to hospital, police say

Galax, Va. - A Galax police officer was taken to a hospital after a car slammed into his car during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to the police department, Officer D.G. Martin was at a traffic stop in the 100 block of County Club Lane when the car, driven by Angela Snyder, drove into the police car. Her 2009 Toyota hit the police car in the back, forcing the police car into the back of the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado the officer had pulled over. Snyder's vehicle then spun around and stuck the driver's door of the police car, said the police department.

Martin had minor injuries and was taken to Twin County Hospital for treatment.

Synder, 48, was charged with reckless driving. Police believe speed was a factor.

Police estimate damage to the police car and the Silverado equates to about $8,000 each. Russel's car has about $500 worth of damage.

