NARROWS, Va. - Authorities in Giles County are searching for a car they say was stolen Thursday evening with a dog inside.

The car was stolen from Main Street in Narrows with a black German shepherd inside, according to the Rich Creek Police Department.

Authorities describe the car as a dark blue Hyundai with Virginia license plate VTG6310.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Narrows Police Department at 540-921-3842.

