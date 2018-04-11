Carol Lee Donuts now accepts credit cards

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Donut lovers get excited!

Carol Lee Donuts now accepts both Visa and Mastercard.

The famed-Blacksburg donut shop, which first opened its doors in 1968 and moved to North Main Street in 2001, made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The post was met with much enthusiasm as it had more than 700 reactions in its first seven hours of being posted.

"The only thing that left my self-control in check was the amount of cash I had in my wallet," posted one donut fanatic.

Another wrote, "My diet is in trouble..."

The shop did have an ATM inside for patrons who didn't have enough cash, but as one person put it, "Seriously?? You know how many donuts I could have bought with the money I spent on atm fees there??"

The shop offers cake, yeast-raised, filled and handmade donuts, as well as a variety of drinks.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.