Carroll County man turns home into retreat for people with PTSD

FANCY GAP, Va. - A Carroll County man is turning his home into a nonprofit retreat for people with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Joseph Boyd has already built a fire pit and plans to build cabins.

He hopes to apply for nonprofit status later this year, but in the meantime he's asking for donations of money and outdoor equipment, like canoes and kayaks.

Boyd is an Army veteran and struggled with PTSD when he retired.

He says spending time outdoors was a big help.

"Everybody talks more when you're outside because you're having fun. When fun's associated with learning, or fun's associated with growing, it gives you the freedom to learn, the freedom to accept things, freedom to know that you're not the only one struggling with these issues," Boyd said.

For more information about the retreat, or to donate, contact Boyd on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.